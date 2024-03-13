14 rural youth clubs get Rs 6.25 lakh financial aid

Amritsar, March 12
With a view to connecting youth with sports through the strengthened infrastructure at rural youth clubs, financial assistance of Rs 6.25 lakh has been released to 14 rural youth clubs in the district. Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori has said that under the Rural Youth/Sports Clubs Scheme, Rs 4.25 lakh has been allocated by the Youth Services Department and Rs 2 lakh by the Rural Youth/Sports Club.
He said the amount has been released to those youth clubs which have been carrying out continuous activities at the ground level for the last two years. “The money has been released after physical verification of the goods purchased by the committee appointed at the district level. This will encourage the clubs to engage with more youth at the ground level and increase their activities, especially sports events, in their respective areas,” he said.
He said Youth Services Club of Ghukewali and Harshachina in Amritsar; clubs in Madd, Raia, Jairam Kot, Lopoke, Ramdas, Ajnala villages in Amritsar; and Jagdev Kalan have received the grant initially. In addition to this, a grant of Rs 47,220 per club has been released to Youth Services Club of Tarin and Chogawan in Amritsar and Rs 47,240 to Youth Services Club of Vallah and Verka. Youth clubs in Ghonewal, Ajnala, Jandiala, Macchiwara and Kot Khalsa have received a financial assistance of Rs 40,000 per club.
