15 booked for murder bid, criminal trespass

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 14

The Kathunangal police have booked around 15 persons — five of them by name — on the charges of murder bid, criminal trespass and under the Arms Act after they had barged into a house and ransacked it, besides indulging in firing at Talwandi Dasaunda Singh here on Wednesday night.

Though the police have registered a case in this regard, but no arrest has been made so far. Among those booked are Jaspal Singh and Gagan of Ram Diwali Hindua village, Gogi of Sadhpur, Shalu of Chawinda Devi and Harinder Singh of Akalgarh Dhapian village besides 10 unknown persons.

Mukhtar Singh, the complainant, told the police that he is a farmer, and has two sons — Akashdeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh. He said Dilbagh Singh of the same village, Gurjit Singh of Dudhala village were friends with his younger son Jashanpreet. He alleged that Dilbagh and Gurjit had a quarrel with Jaspal Singh of Ram Diwali Hindua village at Talwandi Dasundha Singh Chowk on Wednesday. Jaspal had come to buy milk from a Gujjar dera in the village. He said Jashanpreet was not present at the time of the scuffle.

He said Jaspal fled the spot then. However at around 9.15 pm in the night, Jaspal and Gogi, Shalu and Gagan with other unknown accomplices arrived outside the house on bikes. He said they started shouting, trying to goad his son Jashanpreet for a fight, though he was not home at the time. He said Jaspal and Harinder of Akalgarh Dhapian village and Shalu fired at him and his wife Harjit Kaur with an intention to kill them. He said they rushed back into the house and locked the door of the room but the accused barged into their house. He alleged that the bullets hit their entrance gates. He said the accused broke the windowpanes and damaged iron grills. They also broke the washing machine and air cooler in the house. When some local residents started gathering, the accused fled the spot.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 307, 452, 347, 506, 148, 149 of IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.