15 cellphones, data cable seized from jail

Amritsar, March 11

Amritsar Central Jail staff confiscated yet another haul of mobile phones from jail inmates during a search operation here on Sunday.

According to information, jail staff seized 15 mobile phones, including nine touch phones, 12 SIMs and a data cable from. With this, the number of mobile phones seized from the jail premises since January reached 210.

Ajmer Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said the seizure was made from 13 prisoners, including Abhiraj Singh, alias Abhi, son of slain councillor Gurdeep Pehalwan. Abhiraj was lodged in the jail in a case of attempt-to-murder and firing in Lohgarh gate area.

The jail authorities lodged a complaint with the Islamabad police station here which have registered a case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act against the violators.

Besides Abhiraj, other inmates booked by police were identified as Rahul Mattu, Sawinder Singh, Sanyam alias Sanjam, Sandeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Gurlal Singh, Sagar Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Dhruv Kumar, Sucha Singh, Vardan Masih and Jasmeet Singh.

Meanwhile, the police also booked two prisoners for assaulting and scuffling with jail staff. Those booked included Lovepreet Singh and Navjot Singh. According to the police, the accused had stopped jail staff from discharging their duties by scuffling with them.

