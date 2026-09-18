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Home / Amritsar / 15 get life term for gangster’s murder; 1 accused still on run

15 get life term for gangster’s murder; 1 accused still on run

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:58 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Nearly a decade after Rahul, alias Hariya, an alleged gangster was chased and shot outside the B Division police station, an Additional District and Sessions Court here sentenced 15 alleged gangsters to life imprisonment in the case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kundi pronounced the conviction on Wednesday. They were convicted and sentenced on the charges of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting while armed with deadly weapons and unlawful assembly. One of their accomplices Pawan, alias Tamba, a proclaimed offender is yet to be arrested.

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Those sentenced include notorious gangsters Sagar, alias Boby Malhotra, Darshan Singh, alias Raja, Kanwadda, Saraj Singh, alias Mintu, Arun Chhurimar, Sahil Baba, Sukhpal Singh, alias Shiva, Aman Kumar, alias Ammu, Mukesh, Simranjit Singh, alias Baba, Saurabh, alias Kattu, Jagroshan Singh, alias Roshan, Shiva, Suraj, Raminder Singh, alias Goli, and Jaskaran.

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According to the prosecution, the accused were allegedly associated with notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and suspected Hariya of passing information about their activities to the police. The victim had allegedly received threats from the gang before the incident and complaints regarding the threats had been lodged with the police.

On May 4, 2016, Hariya was returning on his motorcycle towards the B Division police station after attending a party on the 100 Foot Road when the accused allegedly chased him on eight to 10 motorcycles and opened fire while following him through a crowded area.

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The assailants followed Hariya up to the police station and allegedly fired several shots at him outside the station. Two others who were accompanying him were also injured in the assault.

The accused had also allegedly committed two other murders before killing Hariya. The gang was also accused of killing Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Pehalwan, who was shot outside Gole Bagh Akhara.

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