15 LPG cylinders stolen in Tarn Taran village

Five to six unidentified robbers allegedly tied up a watchman and looted 15 gas cylinders and other valuables from a warehouse at Bugga village, near Sandeep Indane gas agency on Sarhali Road.
Gas agency owner Jagroop Kaur said the robbers also stole a four-wheeler, an inverter battery, two vehicle batteries and a DVR.
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The watchman managed to borrow a mobile phone from a nearby person and informed Kaur about the incident. A case had been registered under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the BNS. The robbers abandoned the agency’s vehicle some distance away. The police have recovered it.
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