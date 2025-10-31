DT
15 pistols seized, 7 operatives of cross-border arms smuggling module nabbed in Amritsar

15 pistols seized, 7 operatives of cross-border arms smuggling module nabbed in Amritsar

The police said preliminary investigations indicated that the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media platforms

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:40 PM Oct 31, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A day after the Amritsar counter-intelligence wing seized nine pistols from three operatives of cross-border arms trafficking module, the city police commissionerate have dismantled another weapon smuggling racket with Pakistan links leading to the seizure of as many as 15 sophisticated pistols from their possession.

"In a major intelligence-led operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan, apprehending seven operatives and one juvenile from Amritsar," said Punjab Director General Police Gaurav Yadav on X.

Those arrested have been identified as Shamsher Singh, alias Sima; Amandeep Singh, alias Bobby; Balwinder Singh, alias Kaka; Gurdev Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Harman Singh, along with a juvenile.

The police recovered 15 sophisticated pistols, including nine Glock 9mm pistols and six .30-bore pistols, during the operation.

The DGP said preliminary investigations indicated that the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media platforms. The group was allegedly involved in procuring and supplying illegal weapons across various parts of Punjab.

He said a deeper probe to identify and dismantle the remaining elements of the network, including its supply chain and international connections was under way.

