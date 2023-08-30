15 school teachers among 20 probables for state award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

Out of 20 teachers who have been picked by the district selection committee and are probables for the state award 2023 from the district, 15 are serving in government schools in the rural belt. For the first time, three teachers among these probables belong to other cadres. There are three ETT teachers in the list and one computer faculty as well.

The state selection committee had taken a presentation via online mode of these teachers to finalise the awardees. Among the 16, four teachers including Amritbir Singh (GHS, Dyal Bharang), Amarjit Kaur (GHS Lachmansar), Amanpal Singh (GSSS Athwal) and Anuradha (GSSS, KBDS Girls) have been nominated in the Young Teacher Award 2023 category. Apart from this, administrative awards are also given to teachers. The other teachers nominated are serving in Chabba, Gaggarbana, Mehta Nangal, Tapiala, Gumtala, Padaa, Ibnan Kalan and other rural areas.

District Education Officer (DEO) Sushil Kumar Tuli said the progress in government schools, especially in the rural belt, has been commendable over the past few years. He credited the improvement in educational standards to the changed approach by teachers, especially the setting up of science clubs, AI clubs, English clubs and smart classes in core subjects.