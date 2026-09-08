15 test positive for swine flu in Amritsar

With the district reporting 15 positive cases of swine flu, the health authorities have swung into action, intensifying surveillance across government facilities.

The Health Department has stepped up monitoring, directing government hospitals to remain alert for patients showing swine flu-like symptoms.

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Isolation wards have been set up at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and the Civil Hospital, with senior doctors instructed to remain available. Around 30 beds at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, have been put in place, while arrangements for isolation facilities have also been made at the Civil Hospital. The authorities have also directed hospitals to ensure the availability of essential medicines, ventilators, oxygen support and other necessary equipment.

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The department is monitoring all health institutions in the district. Officials have been asked to identify patients with symptoms at an early stage, and ensure their timely referral and treatment. Civil Surgeon Dr Rashmi Vij appealed to residents not to panic and adhere to the health department guidelines.

Doctors said swine flu, caused by the H1N1 influenza virus, could spread through respiratory droplets. Common symptoms included fever, cough, sore throat, headache, bodyache and laboured breathing, they added. Experts advised locals to wash hands regularly and mask up in case of cough and cold.