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Home / Amritsar / 15-year-old girl beaten to death over 'staged' theft allegation in Amritsar; 4 booked

15-year-old girl beaten to death over 'staged' theft allegation in Amritsar; 4 booked

The accused reportedly nursed a grudge, and later called the girl to his house, where she was fatally assaulted

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:41 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The city police have booked four persons, including a relative, for the alleged murder of a 15-year-old girl from Jalandhar district following a brutal assault at a house in Amritsar.

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The accused have been identified as Vineet Kumar (alias Honey) of Roopnagar locality here, Nannu, Malkeet Singh (alias Kitti), and an unidentified accomplice. A case has been registered at the Gate Hakima police station under Sections 103 (murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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The complaint was lodged by the victim’s elder brother, Sujal Sahota of Phillaur, who alleged that the victim's maternal uncle, Vineet Kumar on July 15, asked him to bring the minor to his house to discuss an urgent matter. The complainant, along with his parents, sister and a family friend, travelled to Amritsar. While the parents and friend waited outside in a vehicle, the complainant and his sister went inside the accused’s house. Vineet then accused the girl of stealing gold earrings.

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When the brother denied the allegation, Vineet allegedly assaulted both siblings, forced the brother out of the room, and locked the door from the inside. Vineet then allegedly called his brother Nannu, and both of them continued assaulting the minor inside the locked room.

The complainant eventually broke into the room to allegedly find his sister lying unconscious; she had already succumbed to her injuries.

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The complainant alleged that the accused placed the body in their car to transport it back to Jalandhar. On the way near Kartarpur, Malkeet and another unidentified person intercepted them, transferred the body to their vehicle, and forced Vineet's wife to accompany them. The accused also threatened to kill the entire family if they approached the police.

The family suspects the murder stems from a prior dispute. The complainant alleged that Vineet had previously tried to establish an inappropriate relationship with the minor. When she refused, he allegedly planted gold ornaments in her bag and falsely accused her of theft.

While that matter was previously settled before a village panchayat and the jewellery returned, Vineet reportedly nursed a grudge, and later called the girl to his house, where she was fatally assaulted.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is under way. No arrests have been made so far.

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