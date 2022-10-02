150 Amritsar MC employees fired

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

The Municipal Corporation fired 130 employees of the streetlight wing and 20 sewermen working with the Mohalla Sudhar Committees here on Saturday.

The 130 employees had been working in the MC for the last six years, while the 20 sewermen were working on collector rates for the last several years.

As per the orders of MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj, the contract tenure of these employees ended on September 30 so the order was issued to eliminate their services.

Reacting to the orders, a large number of employees working in the office of the Ranjeet Avenue opposed the move. The employees submitted a memorandum to Joint Commissioner Deepjot Kaur.

Today, the employees protested outside the residence of the MC Commissioner on the Mall Road.

Street Light Technical Union’s president Bhupinder Singh, deputy president Satwant Singh, general secretary Vasudev along with the union leaders and employees demanded reinstatement of terminated employees. After three hours, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh came to meet the protesting workers and said on October 3, a meeting would be held with the union office-bearers at 12 noon.

Union spokesperson Kulwant Singh said if the employees were not reinstated, the union would intensify its stir.

The fired employees also met Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and the minister said after the Assembly session on Monday at 5 pm, he would discuss the matter with the Local Government officials.