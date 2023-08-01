150 CCTV cameras to be installed in Ajnala: Minister

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 31

After a rise in crime incidents in the border sub-division of Ajnala, the government has announced that 150 CCTV cameras would be installed to keep a watch on anti-social activities. Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal who on Sunday visited the house of a retired female government teacher, who was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants recently, announced this. He expressed his condolences to the family.

Dhaliwal said the government would do everything possible to protect people’’s lives and property in the border sub-division. He instructed district police chief, Satinder Singh, who was present on the occasion, to select 150 such places across the town. He suggested that public places such as roads, streets, squares and parks could be covered as much as possible.

He announced that the expenses for CCTV cameras would be borne out of his discretionary fund. The project was necessary in keeping with the changing times to protect lives and property which was the first major responsibility of his government. He averred that those who committed the heinous crime would be arrested soon and meted out due punishment. A respectable family of Ajnala had suffered great loss, which can never be fulfilled, but solace could be offered by imparting justice, he said.

The minister informed that senior police officials were on the trail of the accused and they would be put behind bars soon. There have been several incidents of crime like snatching in Ajnala in the recent past. It prompted people from different sections of society to approach the minister to do the needful to put a check on criminal activities.