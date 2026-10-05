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Home / Amritsar / 150 cops comb drug hotspots, arrest two

150 cops comb drug hotspots, arrest two

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:20 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Police personnel during a checking drive in Pathankot.
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The police on Sunday arrested two persons during a cordon and search operation (CASO) launched as part of the state government’s “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh” initiative.

Led by SSP Manpreet Singh, police personnel identified various drug “hotspots” and searched those.

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At Lamini, a hamlet on the outskirts of the town, several places were raided.

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Two FIRs were also registered during the drive.

For the operation, the SSP constituted a team of 150 personnel, including an SP, two DPSs and six SHOs.

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The SSP said, “The operation was carried out as part of the ongoing efforts to curb drug related activities and strengthen police presence and enforcement in identified drug sensitive areas of the district. A 360-degree action was in evidence at the ground level. Addicts were also sent to rehabilitation centres as part of the drive.”

An official said they were using the expertise of the cyber cell to track down narcotic suppliers. “We are also using human and technical intelligence to bust supply chains,” he added.

The police are also forming mohalla committees in urban areas on the lines of village defence committees.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to wean away youngsters from the scourge. The results of our anti-drug drive will be visible after a few days,” said SSP Manpreet.

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