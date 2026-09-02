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Home / Amritsar / 150 cops deployed for raids at Amritsar drug hotspots; 11 rounded up, several vehicles impounded

150 cops deployed for raids at Amritsar drug hotspots; 11 rounded up, several vehicles impounded

Police teams cordoned off the targeted areas including Anngarh, Valmiki Mohalla and Shekha Bazaar and adjoining localities and questioned suspicious persons

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:43 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Around 11 persons were rounded up and several vehicles were impounded as the Amritsar Commissionerate Police carried out a major morning search operation in several drug-sensitive areas of the Central subdivision here on Wednesday.

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Around 150 police personnel, including commandos, were deployed in multiple teams under the supervision of DCP Law and Order Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu.

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ADCP City-I Yogeshwar Singh, ACP Central Surinder Singh, SHOs and other police officials participated in the operation. The teams cordoned off the targeted areas including Anngarh, Valmiki Mohalla and Shekha Bazaar and adjoining localities and questioned suspicious persons. Motorcycles and other vehicles were thoroughly checked, with police verifying their documents and ownership.

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The teams also searched the premises of persons with suspected criminal backgrounds. The operation was aimed at identifying drug peddlers, suppliers and other persons linked to the narcotics network.

DCP Ravinder Pal Singh personally visited the areas to oversee the operation and interacted with residents. Several residents told him that sustained police action and increased vigilance had improved the situation in their neighbourhoods.

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The DCP said the police would continue to maintain pressure on drug peddlers and suppliers and would not allow the narcotics trade to regain a foothold in the city. He appealed to residents to share information about drug sale or supply with the police.

Officials assured residents that the identity of informers would be kept confidential and that prompt action would be taken on credible information.

 

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