150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

More than 150-kg heroin and 11-quintal poppy husk, worth Rs 800 crore in the international market, were destroyed here today.

The drugs were burned in a furnace at the Khanna Paper Mill and the process was completed by a high-level drug disposal committee under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) Rakesh Agrawal.

Other members of the committee such as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann and AIG SSOC, Fazilka, Lakhbir Singh were also present.

“The case properties of drug cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act-1985 at SSOC, Amritsar, and Fazilka, were destroyed at the mill,” said a police spokesperson.

Besides, the disposal certificate for 40.5-kg opium was also issued by a range-level drug disposal committee for depositing it in the Government Opium and Alkaloid Works in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.