1,500 specialists discuss latest advances in ear surgery

More than 1,500 ENT surgeons, otologists, cochlear implant specialists, skull-base surgeons and medical researchers from India and abroad converged on Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences here on Friday for the 34th annual national conference of the Indian Society of Otology (ISOCON 2026).

The three-day event, is being organised by the university in association with the Indian Society of Otology.

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The conference was inaugurated by Dr Jeffrey P Harris, distinguished professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery and neurological surgery at the University of California San Diego, who attended as the chief guest.

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He appreciated the institution’s adoption of modern technology, specialised healthcare services and research-driven education, while underlining its efforts to extend quality care to poor and economically weaker patients. “The true value of scientific and technological advancement lies in making quality healthcare accessible to those who need it the most,” he said.

Dr Arvinder Singh Sood, organising chairperson and professor and head of the department of ENT, outlined the conference’s extensive scientific programme including daily live surgical demonstrations, interactive panel discussions, video presentations, surgical workshops and temporal bone dissection sessions.

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Among internationally renowned experts participating included Dr Hassan Diab (Russia), Dr Joao Flavio Nogueira Junior (Brazil), Dr Robert Vincent (France), Prof Federico Biglioli (Italy) and Dr Arun Iyer (UK), along with around 40 other international delegates. These specialists will share cutting-edge diagnostic and surgical techniques and engage in live demonstrations and academic discussions with Indian ENT professionals. Special emphasis, Dr Sood added, has been placed on the academic development and hands-on training of young otologists through award paper sessions, e-poster presentations, competitive dissection events and ISOCON Fellowship programmes.

Dr Jaskaran Singh, organising secretary and professor in the ENT Department at SGRD Medical College, said the primary objective of ISOCON 2026 was to strengthen contemporary strategies for the prevention and treatment of hearing loss and deafness in India. He revealed that the conference opened with the presentation of 400 research papers showcasing innovative techniques and discoveries. Of these, seven studies have been selected for implementation, with treatment protocols expected to be rolled out globally within the next year—potentially benefiting millions of patients. Specialised training will also be provided to medical students at the university to prepare them for this important work.