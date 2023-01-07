154 passengers stranded at Amritsar airport for 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

Around 154 passengers bound for the US were a disgruntled lot at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here as their flight was delayed by hours due to foggy weather conditions. The passengers alleged that the airline staff neither allowed them to go out nor provided them correct information on the status of their flight for hours.

Sharing some videos, some passengers claimed that more than 154 passengers were supposed to board a Neos flight for the US on 12.50 am on January 5. All the passengers were checked-in at 7 pm on January 4, but the flight did not arrive at the airport.

Amit Sharma, duty officer at Neos, said as the visibility dropped to 100m, the flight was diverted to Jaipur. As per the rule, the crew could not fly for the next 12 hours after landing at the final destination. On January 5, the flight took off from Jaipur at 8.40 pm and landed at 9.42 pm at the city airport. All passengers boarded and departed for Milan at 11 pm on Thursday night.

Reacting to viral videos, Amit Sharma claimed that they had offered hotel rooms to all the passengers, but they denied. The passengers were provided tea, breakfast, lunch and beverages during their stay at the airport, he added.