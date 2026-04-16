icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 16 acres of wheat burnt to ashes in Rattoke village fire

16 acres of wheat burnt to ashes in Rattoke village fire

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:41 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Five farmers were affected by the mishap on Thursday.
Advertisement

Nearly 16 acres of standing wheat crop was burnt to ashes in the border village of Rattoke Havelian during a fire on Thursday. As many as five farmers were affected by the mishap. Victim Ranjit Singh, who lost seven acres worth of wheat, had taken the land on contract for tilling. Farmer Balbir Singh Beeru and Jiona Singh were among the other victims of the fire. A tractor was burnt, while a combine harvester machine, which was operational at the time, was also damaged by the fire.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information, the Khemkaran police reached the spot. However, affected farmers alleged that the fire brigades from Patti and Tarn Taran were late to arrive at the scene. By the time they arrived, the villagers had brought the fire under control by themselves. Sukhjinder Singh, former sarpanch of Rattoke Havelian, said a defect occurred in the combine harvester machine while the crop was being harvested. “The fault triggered a fire and it encircled the nearby crop, causing more than 16 acres wheat to be burnt down,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts