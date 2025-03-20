16 challaned for COTPA violations

Cracking the whip on tobacco violators, the Health Department on Wednesday issued challans to 16 persons under the COTPA Act. During the drive, health officials also seized 12 e-cigarettes from various shops. The special drive is part of a larger campaign to make the district tobacco-free and strictly enforce the COTPA Act, stated Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur.

A team, led by Dr Jaganjot Kaur, has been formed to inspect tobacco sellers in different areas of the city, said the official.

Dr Jaganjot said during the drive, seven shopkeepers in Ranjit Avenue area were issued challans. She further said nine persons were found smoking in public place who too were issued challans.

Dr Jaganjot said the COTPA Act will be strictly implemented in the district with every tobacco product required to have a prescribed label on both sides of its packet. She said selling tobacco without following these criteria is a criminal offence and selling loose cigarettes and smoking tobacco in public places are also punishable.