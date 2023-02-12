16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

Unmindful of the weight limit of the lift, about 16 passengers with their bag and baggage were stuck for over half an hour in the lift at platform number two of the Amritsar railway station here on Friday night.

The incident occurred at about 9.15 pm leading to a flurry of rescue efforts. Immediately after the incident, railway staff started making announcements through the public address system asking electrical staff to rush to the spot. After over 30 minutes, the occupants were released.

A signage in the lift categorically mentions that no gathering of over 13 persons is allowed to board it at one time. The staff of the electrical department of the railways, who look after the lifts and escalators, stated that as per the policy of the railways, no employee could be spared for operating the lifts and escalators.