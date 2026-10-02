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Home / Amritsar / 16 kg heroin, three kg opium seized; two held

16 kg heroin, three kg opium seized; two held

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The Border Security Force and the Amritsar rural police have seized 16.44 kg of heroin and 3.07 kg of opium in separate cases in the Amritsar border belt, besides arresting two alleged drug peddlers in the past two days.

Those arrested have been identified as Parasdeep Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Mahal village, and Gurmukh Singh, alias Bodi, a resident of Attari, for allegedly trafficking heroin.

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According to the police, as many as 10.24 kg of heroin, along with packing material, apart from an electronic weighing machine, was recovered from their possession.

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They were arrested following intelligence inputs that the duo was involved in cross-border drug peddling on a large scale. A case under Sections 21, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Gharinda police station.

Similarly in a separate operation, the BSF recovered 2 kg of heroin and 3.07 kg of opium from a packet near the Rear Kakkar border outpost.

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The packet weighed 5.975 kg, along with the packing material, was handed over to the police for registration of FIR and further probe.

The packet contained five small packets, of which two confirmed to have heroin and three opium. The heroin weighed 2 kg, while the opium weighed 3.07 kg.

Similarly, the Lopoke police recovered 4.2 kg of heroin from fields on the outskirts of Shahura village. Acting on a tip-off, a police party reached the spot and found a yellow packet lying in the fields.

The packet was checked with a precursor chemical detection kit and tested positive for heroin. The contraband, along with packing material, weighed 4.2 kg. The contraband was apparently airdropped with the help of drones.

Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, SSP, Amritsar rural, said a probe was in the progress to ascertain the backward and forward linkages of those arrested.

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