16 national games medal winners felicitated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

BBK DAV College for Women players, who won six gold medals, one silver medal and six bronze medals at the 36th National Games held in Gujarat in October.

The college had sent 16 players in the games, who bagged 13 medals. Kawaljeet Kaur and Sonia, both won gold in softball, Taniksha Khatri won a gold in individual fencing, Vindhya Sankat won two gold medals in rowing and Shushikala, an Olympian, won a gold medal in track team sprint event of cycling.

The felicitated players included Prabhjyot Kaur, who won a silver medal in track team pursuit, Tanishka Khatri and Sheetal Dalal won a bronze medal in fencing team event, Anjali Shivhare who won a bronze medal in rowing, Shushikala won a bronze medal in cycling team pursuit, Danole Pooja Baban won two bronze medals in track team pursuit and road team mass start events of cycling.

All winners were given medals, shawls, trophies and kits by the Government of India. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the winners and motivated them to keep working hard.

