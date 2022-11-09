16 national games medal winners felicitated

Amritsar, November 8
BBK DAV College for Women players, who won six gold medals, one silver medal and six bronze medals at the 36th National Games held in Gujarat in October.
The college had sent 16 players in the games, who bagged 13 medals. Kawaljeet Kaur and Sonia, both won gold in softball, Taniksha Khatri won a gold in individual fencing, Vindhya Sankat won two gold medals in rowing and Shushikala, an Olympian, won a gold medal in track team sprint event of cycling.
The felicitated players included Prabhjyot Kaur, who won a silver medal in track team pursuit, Tanishka Khatri and Sheetal Dalal won a bronze medal in fencing team event, Anjali Shivhare who won a bronze medal in rowing, Shushikala won a bronze medal in cycling team pursuit, Danole Pooja Baban won two bronze medals in track team pursuit and road team mass start events of cycling.
All winners were given medals, shawls, trophies and kits by the Government of India. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the winners and motivated them to keep working hard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...