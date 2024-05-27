16-yr-old killed, another hurt over money dispute in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 26

One person was killed and his elder brother injured with sharp weapon by their associate, a gurdwara priest, at Gohalwar village on Sunday. Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO, who visited the spot, said the deceased, was identified as Manpreet Singh (16), and the injured as, Jasanpreet Singh (19). He said Jasanpreet was elder brother of the deceased.

The SHO said the brothers had demanded Rs 2,000 from one of their associate pathi (gurdwara priest) Subhkaran Singh of Gohalwar village for duties performed in Akhand Paths. This infuriated Subhkaran, who in a fit of anger, attacked brothers with a sharp weapon. Manpreet received injuries on his chest and left hand and Jasanpreet was also hurt in the incident. Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital where Manpreet was declared brought dead by doctors. The condition of Jasanpreet was stated to be stable. A case was registered against Subhkaran. He fled from the spot after committing the crime, the SHO said.

