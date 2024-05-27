16-yr-old killed, another hurt over money dispute in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, May 26
One person was killed and his elder brother injured with sharp weapon by their associate, a gurdwara priest, at Gohalwar village on Sunday. Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO, who visited the spot, said the deceased, was identified as Manpreet Singh (16), and the injured as, Jasanpreet Singh (19). He said Jasanpreet was elder brother of the deceased.
The SHO said the brothers had demanded Rs 2,000 from one of their associate pathi (gurdwara priest) Subhkaran Singh of Gohalwar village for duties performed in Akhand Paths. This infuriated Subhkaran, who in a fit of anger, attacked brothers with a sharp weapon. Manpreet received injuries on his chest and left hand and Jasanpreet was also hurt in the incident. Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital where Manpreet was declared brought dead by doctors. The condition of Jasanpreet was stated to be stable. A case was registered against Subhkaran. He fled from the spot after committing the crime, the SHO said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report
Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while bein...
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...