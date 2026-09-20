160 Ajnala villages to get clean drinking water: Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla

As many as 160 villages will be supplied treated drinking water through a 285-km pipeline network, said Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla during the inspection of an under-construction water treatment project at Kaddowali near Majjupura in the Ajnala constituency here.

Aujla said the project, covering villages in three blocks, aimed at addressing the problem of water contamination, particularly during the monsoon. He said the project included a water treatment plant, supply reservoirs, tanks and other infrastructure required for distribution.

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While a major portion of the project had been completed, the remaining work would be completed soon, Aujla said.

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He appealed to sarpanches, panches and panchayat members to get water samples from their respective areas tested.

Up to 10 samples from each village could be tested free of cost, he added.