160 examined at free camp in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 4

The Health and Family Welfare Department organised a free medical health camp at Narli village here today. As many as 160 persons were examined and given medicines.

The camp was organised under the insightful directions of Dr Kultar Singh, SMO, Community Health Centre, Sursing. Block extension educator Naveen Kalia said that HCV and HIV tests too were done on the spot. It was pertinent to mention here that all the HIV tests were detected negative, he said. Residents from adjoining villages also participated in the camp and availed the facility.