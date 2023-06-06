164 passengers fined for chain pulling in trains

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

The Ferozepur Railway Division arrested 164 passengers for pulling emergency chain to stop moving trains and imposed a fine of about Rs 46,000 during the months of April and May.

There is a provision of Rs 1,000 fine or one year imprisonment or both for chain pulling without proper reason. During the 2022-23 financial year, under Section 141 of the Railway Act, 1,152 passengers were arrested and a fine of about Rs 4 lakh was recovered from them by the Railway Protection Force for alarm chain pulling. The alarm chain system in the train is meant to stop moving trains in case of emergency. The chain should be pulled only when there is a concrete reason.

Lakhs of railway passengers travel daily in trains throughout the country. For the safety and security of railway passengers, there is a provision of alarm chain in each train which is fitted in all the coaches.