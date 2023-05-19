Tarn Taran, May 18
The local unit of Radha Soami Satsang oganised a blood donation camp on the 106th birthday of Baba Bagga Singh, the founder of the sect.
A team of the Health Department led by Dr Randeep Kaur Bal, Blood Transfusion Officer (BTO), collected 164 units of blood donated by the followers of the sect. The donors were honoured with certificates. Dr Bal besides Nirvail Singh Sandhu, Gurbachan Singh and other para-medical staff were honoured by Baba Paramjit Singh, head of the sect, for their services at the camp.
