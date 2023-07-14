17 booked for breaking golaks of Tarn Taran temple

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 13

The city police on complaint of Sanatan Dharm Sabha registered a case against 17 persons today on the charge of breaking golaks of the Thakur Dwara Madan Mohan Mandir and damaging the CCTV cameras installed at the shrine on Wednesday.

The suspects hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community as one of them urinated in front the devi’s idol. Most suspects were of the Hindu community, who led by Ashwani Kumar Kukku, a leader of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), were allegedly involved in the incident.

Devotees held a day-long dharna at the Chaunk Bohri on Thursday to protest against the incident. They warned to intensify their protest in case the administration failed to take action against culprits.

In a complaint to the police, Parmod Kumar Bittu, president, Sanatan Dharm Sabha, alleged that suspects broke golaks of Thakur Dawara Madan Mohan Mandir on Wednesday and committed other objectionable acts.

The ongoing conflict between two sections of the Hindu community over the control of temples in Tarn Taran was stated to be the root cause of the yesterday’s incident.

Inspector Rajinder Singh, SHO, city police station, said 10 suspects, who had been identified, include Kumar Kukku, his son Rohit Kumar, Ashok Aggarwal, Kuldeep Singh, Subash Tejpal, Avanjit Bedi, Manoj Agnihotri, Gagan, Afreedi, Deepak Kumar Sood and Abhinandan Gupta. The remaining seven suspects were yet to be identified. They were booked under Sections 295,427, 149 and 160 IPC, the SHO said. The suspects were yet to be arrested.

