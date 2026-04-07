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Home / Amritsar / Rs 17-cr NCAP funds for civil infra, green initiatives get just Rs 87 lakh in Amritsar

Rs 17-cr NCAP funds for civil infra, green initiatives get just Rs 87 lakh in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:11 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Court Road in Amritsar has no green cover. vishal kumar
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A marginal share being spent on green initiatives such as plantation and development of parks under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has brought to light an imbalance in fund allocation. Only Rs 87.10 lakh has been earmarked for plantation drives and the development of parks in the city. In contrast, a massive Rs 16.37 crore is being spent on civil works, including interlocking paver blocks, tiles, concrete laying and road recarpeting across multiple wards of the city.

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Of a total allocation of Rs 17.24 crore for 44 different works, majority of the funds are being directed towards infrastructure-related activities. After excluding the amount reserved for plantation and parks, the expenditure on civil works alone stands at Rs 16.37 crore, highlighting a clear tilt towards road and construction projects.

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The disparity has raised questions about whether the core objectives of the NCAP are being adequately addressed. The programme’s primary mandate is to reduce air pollution levels, particularly particulate matter, by up to 40 per cent by 2025-26 in 131 non-attainment and million-plus cities across the country.

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Experts point out that while road maintenance and dust control are important components of pollution mitigation, green initiatives such as sapling plantation and park development play an equally critical role in improving air quality. The limited allocation towards these measures suggests that long-term ecological benefits may be taking a backseat.

Under the NCAP guidelines, funds are intended to support a range of activities, including promotion of electric vehicles, deployment of mechanical sweepers and improved waste management systems to curb dust and emissions. Road dust management is a key focus area, with directions for setting up dust control and management cells by all related agencies.

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However, the current spending pattern indicates that infrastructure works are being prioritised over green areas. Observers say that unless a more balanced allocation is ensured, the effectiveness of the NCAP in achieving its environmental targets could be compromised.

Pawan Sharma, a social activist said, “The Municipal Corporation should ensure optimal use of road sweeping machines, scientific disposal of collected dust, regular sprinkling of water and dust suppressants, maintenance of pothole-free roads and paving of non-metalled road. The guidelines also emphasise greening of central verges and tree plantation as essential measures to combat pollution The funds should be utilised as per the mandate of programme. The approach of MC should be balanced to get good results”.

It is worth mentioning here that recently Amritsar secure the 101st position in global air quality rankings.

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