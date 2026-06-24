17 lives lost, yet safe highway crossing remains a dream for Marhana residents

National Highway 54 has divided Marhana village into two parts, but residents say that the highway authorities have failed to provide proper connectivity for easy movement between both sides of the village. The underpass constructed on the highway is located nearly two kilometres away from the village.

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Due to the inconvenient location of the underpass and its poor condition, residents often have to travel an additional two kilometres to reach the other side. They allege that the underpass remains filled with deep sludge, making it difficult to use. As a result, many residents are forced to cross the highway directly, risking their lives by violating safety norms.

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Dr Inderjit Singh Marhana, a resident of the village, said that since the construction of the national highway more than ten years ago, at least 17 people have lost their lives in accidents while attempting to cross the highway. He said that villagers have repeatedly requested the highway authorities to provide an underpass or a suitable crossing point near the village, but their concerns have not been addressed.

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The residents have demanded that an underpass or safe crossing facility should be constructed near the village bus stand to prevent further accidents. Despite the loss of 17 lives over the past decade, no permanent solution has been provided so far, the residents allege.

Apart from the highway-related issue, the residents are also facing several civic problems, including drinking water shortages, damaged roads, overflowing village ponds and stench caused by stagnant wastewater.

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The residents said that there is no proper drainage system for household wastewater. As a result, dirty water remains stagnant on village streets and roads. The village ponds, which have not been cleaned or desilted for years, are overflowing. Wastewater from households is also being discharged into these ponds, creating unhygienic conditions and foul odour, the residents add.

The condition of village roads is also a matter of concern. Many roads are either damaged or remain incomplete after repair work was started. The road leading to Gurdwara Rathi Ke has also been left unfinished, causing inconvenience to devotees visiting the religious site.

Residents of three pattis (localities) — Gillan Di Patti, Sandhuan Di Patti and Lidhran Di Patti — said they face difficulties due to inadequate drinking water facilities. These areas, largely inhabited by economically weaker sections, depend on nearby gurdwaras for their water requirements.

The villagers said that stagnant wastewater has become a common sight in streets and pathways, affecting cleanliness and daily life. They have urged the authorities to address these long-pending issues and provide basic facilities to improve living conditions in the village.