17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 2

The Punjab Police along with the Prison Department has launched ‘Operation Satark, a simultaneous search all over Punjab jails. Maximum mobile phones have been seized from the Goindwal Central Jail and the Patti sub jail here.

The police confiscated 17 mobile phones, including six smart phones, from the two Tarn Taran jails while the number of cellphones seized from 25 central and sub jails in Punjab is 21.

Gurmeet Singh Chohan, SSP, Tarn Taran, said besides 17 mobiles phones, the police seized five SIMs, six chargers, six ear phones, one wireless earpod, six data cables, a small quantity of opium and ganja and a number of sharp weapons and wires from the two jails.

Chohan said 230 cops led by six gazetted officers of the district police and five gazetted officers of the Jail Department carried out search after dividing the entire prison premises into zones.

The Goindwal jail has been in the news for all the wrong reasons during the past several months. In February, two gangsters were killed in a clash between two groups inside jail. Later, the police arrested jail superintendent and four cops in the case for negligence. A video of the incident had gone viral in social media in which gangsters were seen celebrating the killing of their counterparts which alarmed the Punjab Government.

Seizure of prohibited material, including mobile phones, has become an order of the day. Earlier this month, the jail authorities shifted 150 prisoners, including gangsters and notorious criminals, to prisons Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts.

Meanwhile, around 400 cops today carried out search operation under ‘Operation Satark’ at the Amritsar Central Jail here today. The police used sniffer dogs during the search operation. Interestingly, no prohibited material was recovered during the search. A day before, the Central Jail authorities had seized mobile phones from three inmates.

A prisoner Mukhtiar Singh was found in possession of a keypad mobile phone. The jail staff recovered two keypad phones from two other inmates identified as Dildar Singh and Vinod Sahota. Two separate FIRs were registered at the Islamabad police station in this connection.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), led the search operation along with HS Dhaliwal, ADCP (Detective), and ACPs. He said the police searched every nook and corner of the jail with the help of sniffer dogs.

