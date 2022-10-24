17-year-old dies by suicide after ‘rape’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 23

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide after a youth allegedly raped her two days ago. She was perturbed over the incident and hanged herself with a dupatta at her house in Supariwind village here on Saturday.

Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, the police have booked the suspect, identified as Ajay, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi, who is absconding. The police said raids were on to nab him. A case under the POCSO Act was registered against him.

The victim’s mother told the police that she was a widow and lived with her daughter in Supariwind village. She said two days ago she had gone to Wadala village and returned in the evening.

She came to know from a neighbour that a youth had come to her house. On seeing them, the accused fled the house. She said on Saturday she had gone to a bank branch for withdrawing pension and when returned home she found her daughter hanging from the iron girder of the roof.

In her statement to the police, she accused Ajay of raping her who belonged to her parental village. She said her daughter had told her that he used to harass her.

Majitha DSP Manmohan Singh said the victim’s body was handed over to the family after a postmortem. He said raids were on to nab the absconding accused.