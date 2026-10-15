17-yr-old dies mysteriously; kin suspect drug overdose

Ahead of the anti-drug review meeting to be held by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a 17-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at Sultan Mahala village in the Ajnala subdivision along the India-Pakistan border on Wednesday morning.

Suspecting drug overdose, the family of Prabhjot Singh said the victim had allegedly started consuming intoxicating medicines of late.

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The family alleged that drugs were being sold openly in the village.

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Speaking to the media, they said the victim was the eldest among three siblings, adding that the family had recently found that the boy had fallen into bad company and started consuming drugs.

Despite medical intervention, he was in touch with those addicted to drugs.

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A relative of the victim said Prabhjot returned home in an intoxicated condition on Tuesday and later his health deteriorated. He died the following morning, leaving the family shattered.

Seeking justice, the family said those responsible should be brought to book.

Himanshu Bhagat, SHO, Ramdass police station said the family had not approached the police and that the autopsy had also not been done. He said the matter was being investigated to ascertain facts.