17-yr-old stabbed to death in Amritsar, two held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

Aditya (17), a resident of Suraj Avenue, was stabbed to death by several armed persons over a personal dispute and enmity here on late Tuesday night. He along with his father was returning home after watching Dasehra and paying obeisance at Hanuman temple in Preet Avenue here.

The police have arrested two youths, identified as Rohan of Baba Deep Singh Colony located in Nangli Bhatha village on the Fatehgarh Churian road, and Nitin, alias Noor, of Kapoor Avenue of the Fatehgarh Churian road while their another accomplices, including Sonu of Loharka Road, were absconding.

Shiv Kumar, father of the victim, told the police that he along with his son was returning after paying obeisance at Hanuman Temple on Tuesday night. He said his son was going ahead of him. He said on the way, Rohan and his accomplices started quarrelling with him over some issue. He said before he could understand, the accused stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Amandeep Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said Rohan and Nitin were arrested and raids were on to nab the remaining suspects. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered in this regard.

Died on way hospital

He was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead on arrival.