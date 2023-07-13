176 auto drivers register for EVs under RAAHI scheme

Amritsar, July 12
The administration registered a total of 176 applicants during a camp under the RAAHI (Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention) scheme on Wednesday.
Amritsar Smart City Limited CEO and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also delivered four e-autos to the operators during the camp. He said the scheme was started in 2019 and since then a large number of diesel auto-rickshaw drivers had replaced their vehicles with e-autos. Rishi said that they were receiving tremendous response from the auto-rickshaw drivers as the e-autos cut their fuel bills significantly.
The adoption of e-autos is being encouraged by providing a government subsidy of Rs 1.4 lakh in addition to the social welfare schemes of the Central and the state government, he said.
Under the project, the city of Amritsar has been selected and crores of rupees have been provided as subsidy by the government under the smart city project to promote the use of e-autos to keep the city’s environment clean and pollution-free.
Under the scheme, old diesel auto drivers, who are residents of Amritsar city — and whose diesel auto rickshaws were registered under PB02 series — can get a new e-auto within a day by leaving their old diesel auto rickshaws.
