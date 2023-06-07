178 ticketless train passengers fined

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

In a special ticket-checking drive (also called a ‘fortress check’), a team of TTEs found 178 passengers travelling without tickets and fined them over Rs 77,000 during the past 24 hours at Amritsar railway station on Monday.

A fortress ticket checking is one in which a particular station is chosen and over a stipulated period of about 12 hours, ticket checkers and security staff are deployed to check every passenger at the railway station, railway officials stated.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ferozepur division, Shubham Kumar under whose supervision the fortress check was conducted said the passengers travelling without tickets and irregularly were fined. Commercial Inspector (Amritsar railway station) Ajay Sidhu along with 13 ticket-checking staff and three RPF jawans were involved in this campaign.

Shubham said about 400 ticket-checking staff were working in the division. The checking staff of Jammu Tawi, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Ferozepur headquarters did commendable job in the month of May, which is a matter of pride for the division. “Every month, ticket-checking staff, who work diligently and get maximum revenue through ticket checking, are rewarded,” he said.