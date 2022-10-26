18 fire incidents reported in Amritsar, no loss of life & property

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

As many as 18 fire incidents were reported in the city on Diwali night. As there was no major incident, the situation remained under control and no causality or human loss was reported. However, it was a headache for the officials and employees of the Fire Department wing of the Municipal Corporation.

Station Fire Officer Dilbag Singh of the Fire Brigade wing of Municipal Corporation and his team and Harsh Manchanda of Sewa Samiti, along with their team, remained alert throughout the night.

In the incidents that took place in the city, the Fire Brigade wing got the first call from the Sabzi Mandi Wallah, where three kiosks reportedly gutted into fire due to firecrackers. The fruits and vegetables along with other material gutted into fire. After this, the fire broke out at a house at Chowk Jai Singh in Bhagtawala. The firemen worked hard to douse the fire as it was in narrow streets. Apart from this, the fire incidents were also reported at Sewa Kendra in Jahajgarh, Kallu Ka Akhara at Sultanwind Road, Tarn Taran Road, Focal Point, Islamabad Bhalla Colony, Ghah Mandi and Panj Peer area.

A gas cylinder also exploded on the premises of the office of Municipal Corporation at Bhagtawala. MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj visited the city late in the night. When he reached the MC’s auto workshop at Hathi Gate, he found that the main gate was closed. The commissioner called the officials and asked them to open the gate. So the fire brigade vehicles not get any problem in getting diesel. He also instructed to keep the check on the vehicles and machinery lying at the auto workshop.

#Diwali