18-year-old girl found hanging, probe begins

An 18-year-old girl was found hanging in a house near Ghala Mala Chowk under mysterious circumstances here on Saturday. The family members of the victim, identified as Sonam, termed it a murder while the police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

The house belonged to a trader, Rakesh Kumar, where she used to work as a domestic help. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the servant room of the house.

The police took the body into custody and started a probe. Her body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. The police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained once the postmortem report comes back. They said the forensic teams have also scanned the spot. The family members alleged that the victim might have raped her before murdering her, but the police said that in the initial investigations, there were no signs of force or resistance.

The victim’s mother of the Gopal Nagar area said Sonam had been working as a domestic help in the house for the past two years.