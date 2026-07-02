1,88,026 women found eligible for monthly aid

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Meanwhile, Opposition leaders have flayed the ruling AAP for the timing of the scheme’s launch when the Punjab Assembly election is barely months away.

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Congress leader Anil Joshi termed it a complete eyewash as the AAP’s manifesto stated the aid for five years. He said it was exactly only for three months. After the quarter ending September, these beneficiaries will not get anything as the model code of conduct will be introduced. He asserted that each beneficiary should have been given Rs 60,000 during the past five years.

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Welfare measures showcased changing voting patterns in the state. Certain high-income segments have been excluded from the scheme. These are serving and retired government employees, income tax payers as well as current and former lawmakers (MPs and MLAs). Those already receiving existing social security pensions under the widow, aged and handicapped categories are eligible to receive the new honorarium.

Opposition leaders reminded that the AAP had originally promised these benefits for every eligible woman aged above 18, irrespective of income, but the final programme excluded income tax payees, government employees and pensioners from its ambit.

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To ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme, the administration had engaged 3,484 Mahila Satkar Sakhis (MSSs) across the three constituencies. A total of 1,072 volunteers were deployed in Majitha, 1,169 in Jandiala Guru and 1,243 in Amritsar South.

Under the scheme, electoral rolls were used to identify and register eligible beneficiaries. Each volunteer was assigned around 50 households and will conduct door-to-door visits to verify the credentials of eligible women.

The verification process included checking Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards and bank account details. The volunteers helped beneficiaries rectify discrepancies in documents to ensure that their registration is completed by June 30.

They were also imparted training. Besides verifying documents, they also assisted women beneficiaries in filling application forms and were paid an honorarium of Rs 100 for each completed form.