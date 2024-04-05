19 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar, April 4
In yet another seizure, Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated 19 mobile phones and other prohibited material from inside the high-security jail complex during a search operation here on Wednesday.
The number of cellphones seized from the jail complex during this year has risen to 325.
Earlier, the police had recovered 15 mobile phones on March 23 in which 22 prisoners and undertrials were booked by the police.
In connection with the yesterday’s seizure, the police have booked 19 jail inmates. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Jail Sahib Singh. The jail authorities also confiscated three chargers and an ear phone during the search.
