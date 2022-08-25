19 challaned under COTPA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 24

The Civil Surgeon office issued challans against 19 persons for violation under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in the city on Wednesday.

The office today constituted a special team led by District Nodal Officer under National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) Dr Jaganjot Kaur.

Immediately swinging into action, the team investigated 19 tobacco sellers in different areas of the city like the Majitha Road, Mall Road, Indira Colony, Tung Bala and GT Road bypass today. In these areas, 19 shopkeepers were fined and seven persons were challaned for smoking in public places. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh warned that if any tobacco seller was found to be selling non-standard tobacco products, besides imported cigarettes, strict action would be taken against him under Article 20.