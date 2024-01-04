19-kg heroin seizure baffles Amritsar police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

The seizure of 19-kg heroin and weapons from the city has left police officials baffled as to how such a huge quantity got smuggled through the barbed fence at the Indo-Pak border, though the contraband was being smuggled from across the border through drones in smaller quantities.

The police suspect that the contraband was trafficked through the piped method.

“Nonetheless, the police have found parts of a drone during the seizure. But such a huge quantity cannot be smuggled through drones. Apparently, the narcotics and the weapons were smuggled by inserting PVC pipe through the electrified barbed fence at the International Border taking advantage of dense fog in the region,” said a police official privy to investigations while preferring anonymity.

He also pointed out that though the police had confiscated parts of drones from the accused during the raid pointed towards the use of UAVs for smuggling these drugs, but it is still a matter of investigations that how such a huge quantity got smuggled. He said for the last one year, the seizures at the border by the BSF or Punjab Police suggested that the Pakistan-based anti-national entities were using China-made drones for smuggling narcotics in small quantities ranging from 500-700 gms.

Besides the 19-kg heroin, the city police had also confiscated seven sophisticated pistols, Rs 23 lakh of drug money, parts of drones and a car from the possession of Sandeep Singh, alias Laddi, of Guru Ki Wadali and Roshan of Haer village here. They were acting at the behest of US-based drug peddler Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Muhawa. His brother Gopi Muhawa was also lodged in jail under a similar offence, the police informed.

The police said the duo were in direct contact with Mannu Muhawa for smuggling of narcotics.

While some quantity was seized from them on the spot near Guru Nanak Dev University here, the remaining quantity was seized from an accommodation they had taken on rent in Kot Khalsa area falling under the Islamabad police station here. They had made cavities in the house for hiding the drugs, the police had told.

Police sources said they were identifying the spots from where the contraband and the weapons were smuggled. The police were also identifying those who handed over the drugs to them.