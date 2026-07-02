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Home / Amritsar / 19 vendors penalised for violating COTPA provisions

19 vendors penalised for violating COTPA provisions

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:24 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Officials issue a challan to a shopkeeper for selling tobacco products illegally in Amritsar.
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The Health Department, in coordination with the district administration and local police, conducted a special enforcement drive across the district to ensure strict compliance with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). During the drive, authorities issued challans to individuals smoking in public places and to vendors flouting tobacco control regulations.

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Under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Rashmi Vij, four enforcement teams—assisted by duty magistrates deputed by the district administration—inspected tobacco vendors and public spaces across Ranjit Avenue, Liberty Market, Hall Gate, Hathi Gate, Dhaba and Namak Mandi. Dr Vij noted that the teams penalised nine individuals for public smoking and 19 shopkeepers for violating COTPA provisions.

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District Tobacco Control Officer Dr Jagjot Kaur stated that the drive was part of a broader government initiative to enforce tobacco control laws and make the district tobacco-free. Warning that the crackdown against violators would continue, she reminded vendors that every tobacco product must display the prescribed pictorial health warning alongside the statutory text, “Tobacco causes painful death and cancer,” on both sides of the packaging. Selling products without these mandatory warnings was a punishable offense, she said.

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Dr Kaur also reiterated that selling loose cigarettes, smoking in public places and selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions were strictly prohibited and would invite legal action under COTPA.

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