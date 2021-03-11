19-year-old dies by suicide in Amritsar, four booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

A youth identified as Rahul (19) died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the Chheharta area here yesterday. A monetary dispute is stated to be the reason behind the incident.

On the complaint of Deepu, brother of the deceased, the police have booked four persons, including two women, on the charge of abetment to suicide, though no arrest has been made so far. Those booked were identified as Rohit Kumar, his brother Mohit Kumar and Mohit’s wife Anreet and their mother Rekha Rani, all residents of Naraingarh area in Chheharta.

Deepu told the police that his younger brother was living in the house of Rohit Kumar for the past one year and used to work with him. He said around a month ago, his brother came to him and told that he had lent Rs 1.15 lakh to Rohit. He said when he demanded his money back, the accused insulted him. He said yesterday his brother met him in the bazaar and was in tension as the accused was not returning his money. He said in the evening he got information that Rahul had hanged himself.