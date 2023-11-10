19-year-old girl ends life; husband, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

A 19-year-old girl allegedly ended her life after harassment by in-laws for bringing insufficient dowry. The tragedy took place just seven months after her marriage. According to her family, she was physically assaulted by her husband and in-laws yesterday following which she consumed a poisonous substance and died at a private hospital.

The police have booked her husband along with four other members of his family. The deceased has been identified as Navdeep Kaur of Chogwan Road, Ajnala.

Besides Simaranjit Singh, the girl’s husband, police booked her father-in-law Balwinder Singh, his wife Palwinder Kaur, son Bikramjit Singh and daughter Harman Kaur. A case under Section 304-B of IPC was registered against them while no arrest was made as the accused absconded after the girl’s death.

Ranjit Kaur, mother of the deceased, told the police that her youngest daughter Navdeep Kaur was married to Simranjit Singh in May this year. She alleged that after marriage, they started harassing her daughter for bringing insufficient dowry. She said Navdeep spoke to her about this. Two months after their marriage, Simranjit went to Dubai and returned after two months, she said.

According to Ranjit Kaur, on November 7, the marriage ceremony of her nephew was to be held in Jatta Pachhian village in Ramdas and Navdeep Kaur and her in-laws were also invited. She said Navdeep along with Simranjit Singh and brother-in-law Bikramjit Singh attended the marriage.

She said Navdeep wanted to stay with her for the night but her husband and brother-in-law refused. While leaving, Navdeep said she could not tolerate more harassment and would end her life. Ranjit Kaur consoled her daughter and asked her not to take such a step. She returned while crying.

According to Ranjit Kaur, yesterday in the morning, Simranjit called her relative and said that Navdeep Kaur had consumed a poisonous substance and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. She said they immediately rushed to the spot and found her daughter dead while no one from her in-laws’ side was there. She said her daughter’s body had turned black and blue and clothes had specks of dust which indicated that she was assaulted by the accused.

Police authorities said a case has been registered and the body handed over to the family after autopsy. They said raids were on to nab the suspects.