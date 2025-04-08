1,942 Sikh pilgrims granted visas for Khalsa Sajna Diwas celebrations in Pakistan

To attend the congregation on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Vaisakhi), as many as 1942 Sikh pilgrims have been granted visas to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan, as part of the jatha (religious group) being sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

This jatha would depart from the SGPC office on April 10.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh stated that this time all the applications were approved by the Pakistan High Commission.

Advertisement

The passports of 1,942 devotees were sent to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, which has now issued the required visas.

He said that the jatha would visit Pakistan on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Vaisakhi). The Jatha would depart on April 10 from the SGPC office and after attending the main congregation at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, Pakistan, it would visit other prominent gurdwaras. The jatha would return to India on April 19.

Advertisement

Partap Singh further mentioned that pilgrims whose visas have been approved can collect their passports from the SGPC office during office hours on April 9.

He highlighted that in the past, many devotees were denied visas, which hurt their religious sentiments.

A delegation led by SGPC Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan had in the recent past met officials at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, requesting to grant visas for all applicants from the SGPC-sent list.

He extended thanks not only to the officials of the Pakistan High Commission, but also to the governments of both India and Pakistan for their cooperation in granting visas to all the devotees.