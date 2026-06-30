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Home / Amritsar / 199 gm of heroin seized in Amritsar

199 gm of heroin seized in Amritsar

The accused was identified as Karamjit Singh

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:45 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A police party, led by ASI Mehal Singh of the local CIA staff, arrested a person yesterday with 199 gm of heroin.

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His accomplice is at large and raids were being conducted to arrest him. ASI Mehal Singh said here today that the accused had been identified as Karamjit Singh, a resident of Colony Patti Road, Sarhali. He had brought this narcotic substance from Baba Gurpreet Singh, a resident of his colony, Patti Road, Sarhali. The police have arrested Karamjit Singh, while a raid was launched to arrest

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Gurpreet Singh.

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Mehal Singh said while the police party was patrolling the area under his leadership, the accused was arrested under suspicious circumstances near Gurdwara Baba Hisoana in Naushehra Pannuan and 199 gm of heroin was seized from him.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 21-B, 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act.

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