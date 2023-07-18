1kg heroin, huge quantity of illicit liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 17

The Amritsar (Rural) police today launched cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Attari and Ajnala sub-division areas during which 1 kg of heroin, a pistol, illicit liquor and vehicles were seized.

Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar, said during search operation in the Ajnala sub-division the police arrested four persons with heroin, a pistol, live bullets and motorcycle.

He said Sukhdayal Singh of Chamiari village was held with 315 gm of heroin, .32 bore pistol (Star model 81 Made in Spain) and eight live cartridges.

Harpal Singh and Davinder Singh of Chamiari village were arrested with 286 gm and 310gm of heroin, respectively. The police also seized a Bullet motorcycle (bearing registration No. PB02-CX-2819) from Davinder. The police also recovered 88 gm of heroin from Sarvan Singh of Chamiari village and arrested him.

The SSP said the Ajnala police registered three separate cases in this connection and further probe was on to ascertain the source of the contraband and the weapon seized.

The suspects would be produced in the court and brought on police remand for further investigations.

Bhagwant Singh of Rajasansi, Sukhwant Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Varinder Singh, his brother Gursewak Singh and Balbir Singh, all residents of Kotli Sakka village were booked under the Excise Act during CASO in the Rajasansi area.

The police seized 3,980 kg of lahan, 670 litre of illicit liquor, three illegal indigenous stills, two tractors, a bike and three gas cylinders from them.

The search operations were headed by SP Jugrat Singh, SP Gurpartap Singh Sahota, DSP Baljinder Singh, and DSP Parvesh Chopra.