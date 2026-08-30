1st Military Literature Festival in Amritsar to be held at Khalsa University

The first Military Literature Festival Amritsar-2026 will bring military veterans, historians and enthusiasts together at Khalsa University on August 31 and September 1, with discussions on India's security interests, military history and past wars among the key attractions.

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Lt Gen (Dr) J S Cheema, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, said that the festival is being organised by the Military Literature Festival Association to familiarise the younger generation and the general public with the country’s security, military history, warfare strategies and the achievements of the armed forces. A weapons exhibition will also be held as part of the event.

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He said Amritsar's significant place in the country's military history would also be highlighted during the festival.

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Among the sessions featuring military veterans are “West Asia in Turmoil and Stakes for India”, “Jallianwala Massacre – Bitter Legacy: Crimson Spring” and “1965 Indo-Pak War – Operations in Amritsar Sector”.

The discussion on the 1965 war will focus on military operations in the Amritsar sector and the historical aspects associated with the conflict.

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Cheema said Lieutenant General T S Shergill, PVSM, PhD (Retd), would be participating specially at the festival.

He appealed to students, youth and those interested in history and military affairs to attend the event in large numbers.

Cheema said the festival would provide an opportunity for the younger generation to gain a deeper understanding of the country’s security and military history.