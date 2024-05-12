2,193 cases disposed of in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 11

On the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority and the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat was organised here on Saturday. The adalat was held under the patronship of District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh, who is also the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority. Out of the total cases put up before the Benches, around 2,193 cases were settled.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Shilpa, who is also the District Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, said a total number of 3,880 cases came up for consideration in the district Lok Adalat. Eight Benches were formed in the district, out of which five were set up in Tarn Taran, two in Patti and one in Khadoor Sahib subdivisions.

The CJM said a total number of 2,130 cases worth Rs 4,39,15,105 were settled.

