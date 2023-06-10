2.5-kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 9

In a joint operation carried out on the intervening night of June 7 and 8, teams of the district police and the BSF recovered one packet of heroin measuring 2.5-kg from the fields of Mari Kamboke village here.

Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said here on Friday that the consignment was found after the movement of one drone reported through BSF 103 Bn near BOP Karnail Singh Wala at midnight. The DSP said on receiving information, a joint search operation was conducted by the BSF and Punjab Police.

One unidentified motorcyclist escaped towards Mari Kamboke village by taking advantage of darkness leaving behind his motorcycle which was taken into police custody.